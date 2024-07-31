Route 17 Gas Station Clerk Who Loaded Magazine In Front Of Officer Bought Gun Illegally: Police

Ridgewood Police Officer Malone was on patrol when he went into a gas station on the northbound side of Route 17 around 2 a.m. on June 9, Ridgewood Police Capt. William Amoruso said.

When Malone entered the station, he noticed the clerk, later identified as as Melvin Rodriguez, 45, was loading a firearm magazine with bullets, Amoruso said.

The clerk then showed a firearm to Malone and told him that he just bought it that day in Ridgewood, according to the captain.

Malone contacted Sgt. Finch, Patrolman Scarpa and Patrolman Dibenedetto, who responded to the scene. The officers determined that the firearm was purchased illegally and then arrested Rodriguez, of Ridgewood, Amoruso said. He was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and fourth-degree unlawful possession of ammunition.

An investigation concluded on July 24 that Rodriguez had bought the gun from Philip Therkelsen, 66, of Mahwah, Amoruso said. Therkelsen was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and fourth-degree unlawful sale of a handgun.

