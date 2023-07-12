Fair 83°

Route 17 Crash Downs Wires

A single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night downed utility wires on Route 17 in Paramus.

Route 17 crash Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
The northbound highway was closed for a little over a half-hour after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole near Midland Avenue around 10:30 p.m. July 12.

Only one lane was passable on the southbound side while the wreckage was removed and police investigated.

An occupant was extricated, although word was that Injuries didn't appear serious.

Paramus police, Emergency Services Unit members, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a PSE&G crew and the state Department of Transporation.

There was no immediate word on how long repairs were expected to take.

Delays were expected through the overnight.

