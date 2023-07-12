Route 17 Crash Downs Wires

The northbound highway was closed for a little over a half-hour after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole near Midland Avenue around 10:30 p.m. July 12.

Only one lane was passable on the southbound side while the wreckage was removed and police investigated.

An occupant was extricated, although word was that Injuries didn't appear serious.

Paramus police, Emergency Services Unit members, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a PSE&G crew and the state Department of Transporation.

There was no immediate word on how long repairs were expected to take.

Delays were expected through the overnight.

