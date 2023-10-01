Rooftop Fire Doused At Paramus Macy's

A large transformer in a rooftop parapet caught fire shortly after 12:30 p.m., Oct. 1.

There was initial concern when the fire went to three alarms. In the end, the rooftop damage was minor, responders said.

Paramus firefighters assisted by their colleagues from Oradell had the bulk of the blaze knocked down in barely a half hour. It was declared under control shortly before 2 p.m.

There was a question of how severely power to the building was affected. A PSE&G crew was summoned.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

