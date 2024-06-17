Fair 80°

SHARE

Rochelle Park House Fire Quickly Knocked

Firefighters made quick work of a Rochelle Park house blaze.

79 Parkway, Rochelle Park

79 Parkway, Rochelle Park

 Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The fire broke out on the second floor of Parkway home off Rochelle Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

Firefighters contained it there, knocking down the main body barely 20 minutes before they began.

The fire was declared under control around 8:40 p.m. 

No injuries were reported. Fire officials are investigating the cause.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene and in coverage by firefighters from Elmwood Park, Hackensack, Lodi, Maywood, Paramus and Saddle Brook.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE