Robber With Meat Tenderizer Attacks Woman Outside Bergenfield School, Takes Cash, Phone, More

Uniformed officers and detectives flooded the neighborhood around the Hoover Elementary School at Murray Hill Terrace and Sylvan Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, Capt. William Duran said.

The terrorized 45-year-old victim from Little Falls surrendered her belongings to Rickent Carrasco, 33, after being threatened, the captain said.

Responding officers captured Carrasco within minutes. He was still carrying the metal meat tenderizer, Duran said.

The victim wasn’t injured and got her valuables back, he said.

Carrasco had previously worked in customer service for some big names in the fashion business, including Vivienne Hu, Giorgio Armani and IMG but not for at least five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Police charged him with robbery and weapons possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Tuesday.

Duran praised the officers for “their quick actions to locate [Carrasco] and take him into custody without further incident during a potentially volatile situation.”

