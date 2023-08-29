Road-Raging Driver, 20, Pulls Knife On 73-Year-Old Motorist In Midland Park: Police

Police responding to the call stopped a Volkswagen at Mohawk Avenue and North 17th Street in Hawthorne and arrested Anthony Polnarev of Wyckoff around 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Polnarev and the alleged victim, also of Wyckoff, apparently both got out of their vehicles five miles up the road, in the area of Sicomac Avenue and Faner Road at the Wyckoff border, responders said.

They argued and the younger man flashed a folding knife before leaving the area, Midland Park Police Chief Michael Powderley said.

The older man provided a description and Polnarev was stopped a short time later, the chief said.

He was charged with making terroristic threats and weapons possession before being released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

No injuries were reported.

