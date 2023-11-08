Road Rage Driver Gets Year In Prison For Crash That Killed Jersey Shore Newlywed

Avrohom Pam was 18 years old when he struck Brick Township's Sean Avon head-on, during a road rage incident involving a different driver in June 2021 in Lakewood, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer has said.

Pam was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 8 to to 364 days in the Ocean County Jail, as a condition of a three-year term of probation imposed,

"Sean Avon was an innocent bystander driving home from working late at work, just hoping to get home to his wife of 3 weeks," reads the campaign, launched for his survivor by Heather Mae Wisser.

"One of the cars ended up hitting Sean’s car head on and killed him on impact."

Meanwhile, Pam was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and assault by auto, both of which he pleaded guilty to.

Pam was behind the wheel of a 2021 Ford van in the rightmost lane of travel on Lanes Mills Road when he struck a 2019 Honda CRV being driven by John Arendt, Jr., 73, of Brick Township, Billhimer said.

The force of the collision propelled Arendt's vehicle into the northbound lane of traffic, where it struck Avon's 2012 Ford Mustang head-on, authorities said.

Avon was rushed to Ocean Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, while Arendt was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries, and was later listed in stable condition.

An investigation found that Pam and Arendt had gotten into an argument, which precipitated the crash, Billhimer said.

"[Sean's] life was take too soon and now his wife needs to find a way to get through this [tragic] situation that never should have happened to her husband."

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit – Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded.

Anyone is possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Detective Anthony Carrington, III, of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-9027, or Detective Patrick Kearns of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.