Risky NJ Road Among 50 Most Feared Routes In America, Study Finds

Route 72 cuts through the Pine Barrens, a remote, forested and relatively isolated region of the Garden State.

The route has some truly bad company: New Mexico Route 285, California's Death Valley Road (Route 190) and Texas' Route 90 round out the top three.

Route 72 runs 28.74 miles from the Four Mile Circle with Route 70 in Woodland Township in Burlington County to Route 607 in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island in Ocean County.

You'll want to have your car well maintained and your cellphone fully charged — if it even gets reception out there.

Route 72 travels through the Pine Barrens as a two-lane undivided road.

There is minimal development or towns along the way so few service stations or facilities in case of a breakdown.

The sparsely populated nature of the area means help might not be readily available.

Let someone know about your travel plans before embarking on Route 72.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.