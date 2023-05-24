Ridgewood Bank Teller Flags ID Thief Trying To Cash $26,000 Check: Police

A teller at the East Ridgewood Avenue bank flagged down an officer Tuesday afternoon, May 23, while Lin X. Guan, 51, was still inside, Detective Capt. Forest Lyons said.

Police charged Guan with ID theft, trafficking personal information -- more than 50 items, with multiple victims -- and theft by unlawful taking.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

