Fair 78°

SHARE

Ridgewood Bank Teller Flags ID Thief Trying To Cash $26,000 Check: Police

A Chinese national from Queens was arrested by Ridgewood police when he tried to cash a $26,000 check in another person's name with one of dozens of bogus IDs he was carrying, authorities said.

Lin X. Guan
Lin X. Guan Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

A teller at the East Ridgewood Avenue bank flagged down an officer Tuesday afternoon, May 23, while Lin X. Guan, 51, was still inside, Detective Capt. Forest Lyons said.

Police charged Guan with ID theft, trafficking personal information -- more than 50 items, with multiple victims -- and theft by unlawful taking.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE