Fair 71°

SHARE

Ridgefield Park Officer Finds Gun, Hollow-Nose Ammo, $24,500 After Stopping Out-Of-State Driver

A Ridgefield Park police officer turned up a handgun loaded with hollow-nose bullets, a small amount of crystal meth and $24,500 in suspicious cash during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Raul Villanueva Muratalla

Raul Villanueva Muratalla

Photo Credit: RIDGEFIELD PARK PD / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Officer Amanda Thomas stopped the Toyota Tundra for a number of violations at Main and Hobart streets shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, Police Chief Joseph Rella said.

The driver, 40-year-old Mexican national Raul Villanueva Muratalla of Nashville, was taken into custody a short time later, he said.

Muratalla was charged with unlawful weapons possession, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-nosed bullets, money laundering and minor drug possession.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail.

The cash was seized for potential forfeiture.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE