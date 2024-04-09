Ridgefield Park Officer Finds Gun, Hollow-Nose Ammo, $24,500 After Stopping Out-Of-State Driver

Officer Amanda Thomas stopped the Toyota Tundra for a number of violations at Main and Hobart streets shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, Police Chief Joseph Rella said.

The driver, 40-year-old Mexican national Raul Villanueva Muratalla of Nashville, was taken into custody a short time later, he said.

Muratalla was charged with unlawful weapons possession, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-nosed bullets, money laundering and minor drug possession.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail.

The cash was seized for potential forfeiture.

