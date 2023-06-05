Mostly Cloudy 75°

Rider, 69, Airlifted After Falling From Horse In West Milford

A 69-year-old rider from Hawthorne was airlifted to the hospital after falling off a horse in West Milford, authorities said.

The victim was conscious but disoriented and had several small cuts on his face following the mishap at the Echo Lake Stables on Blakely Lane, off Route 23, shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Kloo said.

West Milford First Aid and Atlantic Medics tended to the victim before bringing him to a nearby field, the sergeant said.

West Milford firefighters secured the landing zone for AirMed One, which transported him to Hackensack University Medical Center, Kloo said.

