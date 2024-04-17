Overcast 59°

'Rhonj' Star's Stepson Arrested In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Thanks To Her Social Media Post: Feds

The stepson of former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Sigalit "Siggy" Flicker has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI said.

Siggy Flicker's stepson,&nbsp;Tyler Campanella, has been charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and Flicker supported him on social media, federal documents show.

 Photo Credit: Siggy.Flicker Instagram/USDOJ
Sam Barron

To help nab Tyler Campanella, the FBI reviewed videos and images on social media — including one shared by Flicker, which shows him at the Capitol. 

"I love patriots so much," Flicker wrote. "Stay safe Tyler. We love you. #StopTheSteal."

Flicker later deleted the post, the FBI said. Witnesses also confirmed Campanella, who faces five misdemeanor charges, was at the Capitol wearing a blue Trump 2020 hat. Phone records were also used to nab Campanella, a sales manager at Bayside Chrysler on Long Island. 

An Israeli native, Flicker spent two seasons on "RHONJ," having previously appeared as a matchmaker on the VH1 show "Why Am I Still Single?!." She was raised in Cherry Hill, attended Monmouth University, and lived in Tenafly before relocating to Florida.

A vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Flicker is friends with the former president's lawyer Alina Habba. Habba represented Flicker when she claimed Facebook disabled her account after she posted a photo of former First Lady Melania Trump.

