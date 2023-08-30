Mostly Cloudy 85°

Reward Increased: Offer For Help Finding Missing Clifton Man Boosted To $2,000

Family members said they last spoke with Edgar Pelaez of Clifton by phone on July 16, 2022. No one has seen nor heard from him since, police said.

ANYONE who sees, might have seen or knows where to find Edgar is asked to contact the Clifton Police Dispatch Center @ 973-470-5911 (24/7). OR call the Clifton PD Detective Bureau @ 973-470-5908 (If no one answers, please leave a message).
Authorities recharged the case on Wednesday, Aug. 30, increasing a reward for help finding the father of two to $2,000.

Edgar, 39, was last known to be in the area of Hoover Avenue in Passaic, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said. He'd also frequented Botany Village (Clifton) and Parker Avenue in Passaic.

“His family is concerned for his welfare due to existing medical issues,” Clifton police had said after he'd been reported missing.

The youngest of three siblings, Edgar has battled depression and anxiety, according to his sisters.

He's 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighed about 125 pounds when he went missing, police said.

