Retired NY Knicks Star Charles Oakley Dines At NJ Restaurant During Special Trip For Friend

Naturally, retired NY Knicks power forward Charles Oakley was the first person to come to mind.

Farzaie, 41, who owns Bella Pizza in Hillsborough, met the 60-year-old NBA legend when he said he was elbowed by him during a pickup game at a local YMCA in 2002. The two were later acquainted by mutual friends, and have kept in touch ever since.

Oakley agreed to make a special trip out to Somerset County for Farzie last month, and was treated to seared Bronzino, six scoops of chocolate gelato, and more at Somerville's Cafe Picasso on May 22.

It was a restaurant that Oakley requested to visit himself, Farzaie said, having been following the owner, Lorenzo DeLuca, 44, on Instagram. The two had bumped into each other years ago at Restaurant Depot, where Oakley was shopping ahead of a charity event, Farzaie said.

"When he first arrived I was shocked," said DeLuca, whose family moved from Calabria when he was 13. "I was like, 'Damn, this guy’s really here.' I was really nervous because I haven't seen him in a couple years, but with that said, it was cool, he was really mellow."

Oakley even indulged DeLuca in conversation about basketball, sharing stories about playing against his close friend-turned competitor Michael Jordan, and weighing in on how the sport has changed since he's retired.

Oakley, DeLuca, and Farzie share many of the same passions: Basketball, Italian cooking, and charity.

Oakley's nonprofit, The Charles Oakley Foundation, is dedicated to ending hunger, poverty, and assisting those in need.

Meanwhile, both DeLuca — who operates Cafe Picasso alongside his brother, Michael DeLuca — and Farzaie know the importance of staying involved in their communities.

"My brother Mike and I strongly believe that if we want the support of our community we have to support our community," DeLuca said.

After the fire that ravaged downtown Somerville on Tuesday, June 4, Cafe Picasso fed first responders for free, distributed water, and opened its doors to anyone in need, according to Farzaie.

Next month, DeLuca will be participating in an event to help feed the homeless.

Farzaie has made headlines over the years for donating food to locals.

"We as business owners are very fortunate to have a platform to make a difference," Farzaie said. "We love what we do but what’s more rewarding is being able to give back and uplift our local community and those communities that are in need."

"That is a bond that the DeLuca brothers, [Oakley] and I share. More importantly knowing we all do it for the cause and not the applause — that is the key ingredient of the bond we share."

"It was a pleasure to cook for [Oakley]," added DeLuca, "knowing he's such a positive influencer in basketball."

Cafe Picasso is located at 81 Main St., in Somerville.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.