Restraining Order Violator Caught Burglarizing Teaneck Home, Officers Elbowed, Headbutted: PD

The burglary victim notified police after seeing Adrian K. Williams in the Alicia Avenue home around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

A court order prohibited Williams from being there, records show.

A criminal history over the past couple of years has mostly involved violating such domestic violence orders in Teaneck, records show.

Responding officers found William near the front door, McGurr said.

He tried holding it closed to prevent them from entering, the chief said, but the officers forced their way in.

Williams then resisted and had to be subdued, he said.

The officers brought Williams to headquarters, where McGurr said he again tangled with police.

Williams was again subdued before being charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction, burglary and criminal mischief -- as well as contempt of court in connection with the break-in.

He has remained held in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

One of the officers assaulted by Williams was brought to Holy Name Medical Center, across the street from headquarters, where he received stitches to close a cut on his chin.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.