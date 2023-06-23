Restaurants, Stores Joining New ShopRite in North Jersey

The shopping center is experiencing a retail boom since a new ShopRite opened there on Friday, June 16. Joining ShopRite will be a Buffalo Wild Wings, an AT & T store, Bubbakoo's Burritos and Eden's Nails said Curtis Nassau, executive vice president at Ripco Real Estate, which represents the landlord at Maple Plaza.

"It's very exciting, but it's not surprising," Nassau said. "ShopRite is a terrific anchor that brings in thousands of customers daily. For any of the smaller tenants, being next to them is essentially advertising."

Retailers are also attracted to being in a densely populated location that attracts people with high incomes, Nassau said. The other stores and restaurants will be opening in the next 90 to 150 days, Nassau said. Nassau said there are still some vacant spots they expect to fill soon.

