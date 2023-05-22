Mostly Cloudy 73°

Response To Threats Call Turns Up Loaded, Stolen Gun Under Suspect's Pillow: Ridgefield PD

A Ridgefield man accused of threatening someone with a loaded handgun had the weapon stashed under his pillow when police arrived, authorities said.

Jermelle McNeill
Jerry DeMarco
Jermelle McNeill, 45, was arrested after Ridgefield Police Officer Theo Abdallah found the Glock 19 -- which had been reported stolen -- before dawn on Sunday, May 21, Lt. Bruno Carbone said.

Abdallah had responded to the Bernard Place home along with Sgt. Leo Yim and Officers Ali Huda and Danilo Barquin on a call of a dispute involving an armed threat around 4:30 a.m., the lieutenant said.

McNeil remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He's charged with making terroristic threats, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses.

