Responders Extract Driver After Out-Of-Control Sedan Slams Into Tree On Busy Paramus Street

Paramus police and paramedics got a driver out of her sedan and into an ambulance after she crashed into a tree on Ridgewood Avenue late Wednesday morning.

Members of the Paramus Police Emergency Services Unit, borough patrol officers a Paramus EMS crew went to work before the rig took her to Hackensack University Medical Center, accompanied by a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
The Nissan Versa barreled across Ridgewood Avenue near Paramus Road, mounted a sidewalk and slammed into the tree shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Her condition couldn't immediately be determined.

All Points Towing removed the sedan.

Traffic was thick in both directions into the lunch hour. 

Borough police were investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

