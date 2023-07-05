Responders Extract Driver After Out-Of-Control Sedan Slams Into Tree On Busy Paramus Street

The Nissan Versa barreled across Ridgewood Avenue near Paramus Road, mounted a sidewalk and slammed into the tree shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Members of the Paramus Police Emergency Services Unit, borough patrol officers a Paramus EMS crew went to work before the rig took the injured driver to Hackensack University Medical Center, accompanied by a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Her condition couldn't immediately be determined.

All Points Towing removed the sedan.

Traffic was thick in both directions into the lunch hour.

Borough police were investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

