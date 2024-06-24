Resort-Like Mansion Back On The Market: See Inside $2.995M Bergen County Home

A 10,000-square-foot mansion dubbed the "Mont Escape" at 30 Spring Valley Road in Montvale is back on the market for $2.995 million.

The home had been under contract but was re-listed over the weekend.

With seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a resort-style backyard, the home is represented by Tony Nabhan of Keller Williams City Views Realty.

The house features a 2,500-square-foot saltwater, negative edge pool and spa, with a 40-foot cascading water slide, which appears to start from the patio, and sits on a 1.9-acre lot.

The circular driveway leads to an opulent two-story entry foyer with Italian porcelain floors. It has a custom fireplace, chef's kitchen, a Juliet balcony in the master bedroom overlooking the sprawling backyard oasis.

The lower level features space for extended family with a bedroom, full bath, living area, kitchen, gym, and recreation area.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

