Residents Home When Back-Door Burglars Steal Wallets, Fobs, New BMWs: Glen Rock PD

The fobs were hanging on hooks near the front door and the wallets were found nearby, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said of the 6 a.m. break-in on Greenway Road.

The burglars drove the 2024 BMW X5 and 2023 BMW X1 taken from the driveway towards Lincoln Avenue and were tracked on southbound Route 20 into Newark, the chief said.

Moments later, they tried to use the resident’s credit card at a gas station on McCarter Boulevard, he said.

The 2023 BMW was recovered in Newark later that week, the chief said. The newer one hasn't been found.

Glen Rock detectives are working with their colleagues in Newark after reviewing surveillance video they'd gathered and other evidence collected by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, Ackermann said.

