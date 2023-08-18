Repeat Porch Pirate Caught In Act Again: East Rutherford PD

Home surveillance cameras caught images of Anthony Mendoza, 42, pirating packages from porches on June 13 and Aug. 5, East Rutherford Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

Detective Sgts. Robert Applegate and Charles Kryzsiak identified Mendoza, who has a drug-related criminal history -- and who the captain said "has been charged numerous times in the past for the same crime."

Arrested on Thursday, Aug. 17, Mendoza remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on two counts of package theft.

