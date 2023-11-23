Months-Long Search For Missing NJ Teacher Lara Emanuele Comes To Tragic End

The 46-year-old woman's body was found in a wooded area off Howard Boulevard and Route 80 in Roxbury Township, with help from K9 Denali from the Ramapo Search and Rescue Organization, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

"While the outcome of the search is disappointing, the officers and volunteers who worked tirelessly to find Emanuele have earned our gratitude," Carroll said. "Your efforts will help bring closure to this family and this community.”

Emanuele, a teacher at Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Morristown, was reported missing after failing to return home from work on Wednesday, June 7.

Her vehicle containing her abandoned cell phone was found the following day in the nearby parking lot of a hotel on Howard Boulevard.

Emanuele’s body was recovered following an extensive, coordinated search operation by officers, K-9s, and technical assistance from members of the Roxbury Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, New Jersey State Police K9 Unit, New Jersey Search and Rescue (comprised of law enforcement and trained civilians), Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office K9, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K9, Pennsylvania Search and Rescue, the Conservation Police and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit and Major Crimes Unit. Additional searches were conducted by Ramapo Search and Rescue, coordinated by Roxbury Chief Dean Adone.

