Geocatching Turns Deadly: Remains Of Missing NJ Man Believed Found In Louisiana

Robert Owens, Jr., 58, of Millville, was first reported missing on Monday, July 17 according to a Facebook post by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

Owens was geocaching, an outdoor recreational activity that uses a Global Positioning System (GPS) to find hidden containers, called "geocaches" or "caches," the Sheriff's Office said. Some geocachers log their activities online.

Gale Owens said in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, July 18 that her father had not been in contact with anyone since July 9.

“I had originally been worried that he was not contacting us during his trip, he usually does. And when my aunt said he hasn’t been logging his caches like usual, this was alarming,” the daughter wrote in the post.

Human remains were found in a densely wooded area near a creek approximately a half-mile from the trailhead on Messina Road in Rapides Parish, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Due to the severe decomposition of the remains, positive identification is pending," the Sheriff's Office said. "However, from clothing description and other physical characteristics, Sheriff’s Detectives believe this is Mr. Owens."

The Sheriff's Office didn’t disclose a possible cause of death. Formal identification is pending an autopsy by the Rapides Parish Coroner.

Sheriff’s detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information they believe could be helpful, they are asked to contact Detective Tamiko Paulk at 318-473-6727.

