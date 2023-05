Heavy smoke from the hopper quickly drew attention in the parking lot of Memorial Field at Scott Plaza off Franklin Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.

It helped that the manpower and equipment needed were right there.

An excavator pulled apart the debris as it was being doused.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Damage to the truck wasn't severe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.