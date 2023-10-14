Red Bulls Staffer Davauni Brown Dies At 31: 'Amazing Individual'

Brown was born in Kingston and migrated the United States as a teenager, according to his obituary. He earned his master's degree at New Jersey City University in June 2021 and said working for the Red Bulls as his dream job, his obituary reads.

In honor of Brown, the Red Bulls wore black armbands for their match against Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 7.

A diehard Chelsea fan, Brown loved soccer, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, his parents, Roberta and David, siblings, Maliek, Roshane, Giselle, Rachel, Kaheem and Kaylie, and his grandmother, Gloria, along with other relatives and friends, according to his obituary.

A funeral for family and friends will be held at Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home in Kearny on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by a private cremation.

