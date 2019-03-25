Tracy Morgan Loses $1M On Sale Of Cresskill Home

Tracy Morgan has sold his Cresskill home after nearly a year on the market.

The comic purchased the Truman Drive home for $2.2 million in 2011 but recently sold it for $1.2 million, Variety reports . It was initially listed at $2.25 million.

The 4,485-square-foot home has six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and sits on nearly an acre of land.

Morgan is still a Bergen County resident, having purchased a mansion in Alpine for $13.9 million.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.