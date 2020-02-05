This North Jersey City Ranked Second In U.S. For Having The Most Oldest Houses

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
RECOGNIZE ANYONE? Accused Kidnapper, HIV Transmitter, $146K Deadbeat Dad Nabbed In Sweep
Valerie Musson
This colonial home is on the market in Newark.
This colonial home is on the market in Newark.

Every city has its fair share of diverse homes, but a particular area in New Jersey ranked second in the country for having the most oldest houses.

Newark, where the median home was built in 1922, came in at No. 2 on the list compiled by real estate website Sundae.

The list was created using public tax assessor records as well as residential real estate listing data from the top 660 markets.

The top 10 areas with the oldest houses include major metros like San Francisco (no. 10) and Brooklyn (no. 6), where the median home was built in the 1930s.

In the no. 4 spot, you’ll find Philadelphia, where the median home was built in 1925.

The city with the oldest median house age in the country was determined to be Boston, where the median home was built in 1910.

Click here for the full list from Sundae.

