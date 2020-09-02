Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Teresa, Joe Giudice's Morris County Mansion Will Hit Market Thursday At Nearly $2.5M

Cecilia Levine
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Photo Credit: Behind The Velvet Rope TV - Wikimedia Commons

The Morris County mansion shared by Joe and Teresa Giudice will hit the market Thursday, one of the state's top real estate executives told Daily Voice.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple -- split last year after 20 years of marriage -- brought their girls up in the six-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot Montville home.

Located at 6 Indian Trail, the house will be listed at $2.499 million, Michelle Pais told Daily Voice (click here for Pais' website.)

The property spans four acres and boasts a gourmet kitchen, banquet-sized dining room, private wine cellar, a sweeping Cinderella staircase, master suite with walk-in closets, a heated pool, attached three-car garage and detached two-car garage, Pais said.

Teresa is reportedly "ready to start a new life," with Joe settled into a new Italian home after being deported.

Check back for photos Wednesday evening.

