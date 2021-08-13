Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Ex-Con, 22, Released Early During COVID Jailed After Bystander Is Shot During Robbery
Real Estate

SOLD! Snooki Sells 'Shore Flip' Home For $740K

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and husband Jionni sold their Ocean County home for nearly twice as much as she bought it for.
"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and husband Jionni sold their Ocean County home for nearly twice as much as she bought it for. Video Credit: FYI Television Network

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi sold her Ocean County home for nearly twice as much as she bought it for.

MTV's "Jersey Shore" star and husband Jionni bought their $370,000 Brick Township home for $370,000 in November 2015. They sold it for twice that in January 2021, the New York Post reports.

The home was just 1,795 square feet when they first purchased it. But after a complete overhaul that the couple documented on YouTube, the house grew to be more than 4,000 square feet.

Click here for more from the NY Post.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.