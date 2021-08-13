SOLD! Snooki Sells 'Shore Flip' Home For $740K

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi sold her Ocean County home for nearly twice as much as she bought it for.

MTV's "Jersey Shore" star and husband Jionni bought their $370,000 Brick Township home for $370,000 in November 2015. They sold it for twice that in January 2021, the New York Post reports.

The home was just 1,795 square feet when they first purchased it. But after a complete overhaul that the couple documented on YouTube, the house grew to be more than 4,000 square feet.

