SOLD! Former Red Bulls Player Moving Out Of Saddle River Home

The sprawling Saddle River mansion of former New York Red Bulls player Tim Cahill sold after just more than a month on the market for an undisclosed price.

The 16,000-square-foot Scheffler Drive home under contract by Christie’s International Real Estate Northern New Jersey was listed on July 2, 2019 for $6.75 million. The sale closed Aug. 5.

Property records show the athlete purchased the Scheffler Drive house for nearly $2.7 million in 2013. He rebuilt it in 2015.

With more 10,000 square feet of living space, the modern Colonial style home was built in 2015 and has gated access into nearly three acres of fenced-in property.

The house has eight bedroom suites and 10 bathrooms (eight full, two half), an elevator to all four floors, modern kitchen with formal and informal dining spaces, and a four-car garage.

It also has a wine cellar, full gym and spa, a saltwater infinity pool and cabana with full kitchen -- even a hibachi cooking surface.

Cahill's mansion is on the market for $6.75 million. It was built in 2015.

The estate features smart home technology with security cameras, surround sound system and a generator.

The house was built in 2015.

Full basketball court, game room and bathrooms.

Hone your soccer skills on the indoor turf, left, and then enjoy the outdoor cabana.

Cahill is an Australian-born professional soccer player who played for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League, the Australian national team, Millwall FC, Everton FC, the New York Red Bulls, Shanghai Shenhua, Hangzhou Greentown and Melbourne City FC.

He played consistently as an attacking midfielder, but also played forward on occasion. Cahill signed with the New York Red Bulls in July 2012 and made his Major League Soccer debut the following month.

In 2013, he set a new record, at the time, for the fastest goal in MLS history when he scored eight seconds into a 3–0 win against the Houston Dynamo. He left the team in 2015.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.