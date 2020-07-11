Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga's Morris County Mansion Listed Again, This Time At $2.95M

Cecilia Levine
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple Melissa and Joe Gorga are taking another crack -- their fourth -- at selling their 9500-square-foot Montville mansion.
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple Melissa and Joe Gorga are taking another crack -- their fourth -- at selling their 9500-square-foot Montville mansion. Photo Credit: NJMLS/Melissa Gorga Instagram (inset)

If at first you don't succeed, knock a few hundred-thousand dollars off and put your house back on the market.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple Melissa and Joe Gorga are taking another crack  -- their fourth -- at selling their 9500-square-foot Montville mansion.

The Pond View property was first listed for $3.5 million in October 2017, but later taken off the market. It was re- and de-listed twice more, most recently in November 2019. The 9500-square-foot dream home hit the market earlier this week at $2.95 million, according to Zillow. 

Melissa shared photos of the mansion on Instagram Saturday morning. 

The property sits on 2.2 acres, boasts a four-car garage, pool, movie theater, library, gym, hair salon and billiards room.

Click here to look inside.

