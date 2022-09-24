QuickChek Goes Big: 7 New Locations Land In NJ

QuickChek is going big with an expanded location in Central Jersey, and six more planned across the Garden State (scroll for the list).

The 4,542-square-foot store opened at the intersection of Bordentown Avenue and Cheesequake Road Parlin on Tuesday, Sept. 20, replacing a smaller store that stood in its place.

The new QuickChek features a new exterior with a green tower and “Fresh to Go” interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience. More than half of the new store will be dedicated to freshly prepared food and beverages, including QuickChek’s guaranteed fresh brewed hot and iced coffees, to meet the needs of today’s fast-casual shopper.

The following locations will be opening next:

Denville 3150 Route 10, October 2022

Ridgefield, 88 Route 46 West, November 2022

Totowa, 809 Riverview Dr., December 2022

Union Twp., 172 Perryville Road, December 2022

Scotch Plains, 475 Terrill Road, February 2023

East Hanover, 235 Route 10, February 2023

