PHOTOS: Russian Hockey Star Lists Alpine Mansion For $18M

A Russian hockey star who once played for the NJ Devils has listed his Alpine dream home for for a whopping $17.99 million, the real estate company announced.

Ilya Kovalchuk bought the 2-acre lot on Frick Drive in 2010 for $4.5 million, property records show. He constructed his mansion on the property -- but left the NHL in 2013 and returned to Russia with his wife Nicole Andrazajtis.

Kovalchuk has returned to the U.S. playing for the LA Kings. The house is the last to go.

From the outside, the 22,000-square-foot estate looks like something out of a fairytale.

The stucco and limestone exterior includes 4 turrets and an all slate roof with leaded copper gutters. The property offers a total of 8 bedrooms, 11 full baths, and 3 half baths spread across 4 levels.

The finished basement includes a lounge, theater, bar, plunge pool, massage room, exercise room, dry sauna, and wine/tasting room. There are also two game rooms, an arts and crafts room, and a bedroom with wet bar and en suite bath.

A 4-stop commercial 330-volt elevator runs from the basement to the third level. Kolbe Brand doors and windows are found throughout. The house has 45-zone central air conditioning and 50-zone heating -- including radiant heat flooring.

Outside, the expansive lawns include an outdoor kitchen and bar, pergola shade structure, exceptional gardens and manicured shrubbery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.