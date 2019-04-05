Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PHOTOS: Pet Cemetery? Abandoned Goat Corraled In Ridgewood Graveyard
Real Estate

PHOTOS: 'Dancing With The Stars' Ballroom Bad Boy Lists Bergen County Home

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Maksim Chmerkovskiy purchased his 5,200-square-foot home for more than $1.8 million in 2013, property records show.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy purchased his 5,200-square-foot home for more than $1.8 million in 2013, property records show. Photo Credit: INSET: Maxim Chmerovskiy Facebook/NJMLS

The "bad boy of the ballroom" from "Dancing with the Stars" has listed his Fort Lee home for $2 million, Zillow says.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy purchased his 5,200-square-foot home for more than $1.8 million in 2013, property records show.

The Ukrainian-American Latin–ballroom champion, choreographer, and instructor first appeared on ABC's "DWTS" for Season 2. He stayed on for 17 seasons as a competing professional and made it to the final round five times.

Chmerkovskiy won his first title in May 2014 dancing with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis.

His Crescent Way home, managed by Ridgeco Propoerties, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a large finished basement.

Click here for the complete listing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.