Floor-to-ceiling windows. Giant doors. Flat planes.

Remind you of anyone in particular?

If you guessed Frank Lloyd Wright, you'd be correct.

A Ridgewood home designed by an apprentice of the renowned architect is on the market for $1.39 million.

The more than 3,600-square-foot home on N. Highland Place includes a fully-renovated kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and outdoor pool.

High-end, fully-renovated kitchen

Dining room

One of five bedrooms

Game room

Outdoor pool, patio

