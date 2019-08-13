PHOTOS: 5 Homes That $1M Can Get You In Passaic County

Most are five bedrooms. Most are around 4,000 square feet.

All of these Passaic County homes are just around $1 million.

Here are some homes that a million bucks can get you in Passaic County.

CLIFTON, $979,000: 360 Mount Prospect Ave., 5 beds, 5 baths, 4,726 square feet; Custom-built home with teal undertones, heated floors, 3 garages, private living quarters.

360 Mountain Ave., Clifton.

WAYNE, $968,000: 102 Urban Club Road, 5 beds, 4 baths, 3,500 square feet; Gourmet kitchen, private backyard resort, movie theater, finished basement.

102 Urban Club Road, Wayne.

TOTOWA, $1.075 million, 47 Columbus Ave., Totowa: 5 beds, 4 baths, 4,654 square feet; custom colonial with mountain views, gourmet kitchen, outdoor deck, sprinkler system.

47 Columbus Ave., Totowa.

NORTH HALEDON, $919,000 , 3 Bayberry Lane: 5 beds, 6 beds, 4,940 square feet: Located in the Hearthstone Estates, grand staircase, jacuzzi in master bath, game room, guest suite, private fenced-in yard, pool with cabana.

3 Bayberry Lane, North Haledon.

WAYNE, $949,000, 40 Oxbow Place: 5 beds, 4 baths, 5,000 square feet: Car collector's dream with 6-car garage and parking for 7, 1 acre of land, newer kitchen with center island.

40 Oxbow Pl, Wayne.

