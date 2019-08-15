PHOTOS: 5 Homes That $1M Can Get You In Bergen County

Most have five bedrooms. Most are around 4,500 square feet.
All of these Bergen County homes are just around $1 million.
Here are some homes that a million bucks can get you in Bergen County.
FORT LEE, $999,000 ($79,000 price cut), 2413 1st St., 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,350 square feet: Newly-built smart home with intercom system, electric car charging station, two gas fireplaces, surveillance system.
RAMSEY, $970,000, 113 De Baun Ave., 5 beds, 5 baths, 5,100 square feet: Features spacious great room, master suite with walk-in closet, finished basement and large front porch.
RIVER VALE, $998,000 , 715 Leclerc Ave., 5 beds, 5 baths, 4,212 square feet: Custom brick colonial with 2-story foyer, first floor bedroom, home office/gym.
HILLSDALE, $989,000 (price cut $100,000), 3 Arigot Ct., 6 beds, 5 baths, 4,220 square feet: Built in 2003 and located on a cul-de-sac, 2-story entrance, 2-story family room with fireplace, master beds with walk-in closets, whirl-pool bath, finished rec room, wet bar and four-car garage.
RIDGEWOOD, $999,000 ($125,000 price cut)125 John St., 6 beds, 4 baths, 4,500 square feet: Renovated kitchen, backyard oasis, wood-burning fireplace and more.
