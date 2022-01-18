North Jersey Stop & Shop Shutters

A longtime North Jersey Stop & Shop store has shuttered, NorthJersey.com reports.

The "difficult" decision to close the Route 17 store in Paramus was made from a financial perspective after a review of store performance, a Stop & Shop communications manager told the news outlet.

The borough's Planning Board in 2019 approved a renovation project for the Stop & Shop store -- as well as the KMart store on the property -- which would have included a Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, Chick-fil-A, and Taco Bell.

Another Stop & Shop store is located nearly two miles away in Ridgewood.

