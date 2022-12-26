NJ Vineyard Reminiscent Of California Wine Country Going For $18 Million

A 24,000-square-foot New Jersey home that the owners say remind them on California wine country is on the market for $18 million.

The 191 Miller Park Road home in Milford was custom-built in 2003 and purchased in 2016 by an attorney and his wife for $3.5 million, according to The Real Deal. They're selling it now in hopes of downsizing, the website says.

The mansion has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, indoor squash courts, two historical barns and a 500-person event space, tennis courts, a saltwater pool, six fireplaces and more.

"Worth noting to the estate is the organic development land ventures of the vineyard and bee honey enterprise," the listing says.

"Windward Farm Estate is limitless to one's creative imagination. Stand in awe of endless choices for recreational and major hospitality events."

The listing agents are Jackie Hillgrube and Deborah Summer of Coldwell Banker Hearthside.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.