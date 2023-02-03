NJ Home Where Horror Movie Was Filmed Sells For $1.46M

A famous mansion that appeared in the 1979 movie "Amityville Horror" was sold for $1.46 million last month.

The purchase of the 3,866-square-foot waterfront property at 18 Brooks Road in Toms River was brokered by Brenda Connolly, owner of The Connolly Agency.

"The outdoor setting is magnificent," Connolly told Daily Voice. "They love the home. We got a good deal on a beautiful home."

The home was listed at $1.7 million. The listing calls Brooks Road "the most desirable street in Toms River."

The home has been renovated over the years to include timeless appeal over its four levels of living space featuring four bedrooms.

The property has sweeping water views and offers an in-ground gunite pool with spa, outdoor kitchen area with grill, deep-water dock with boat lift and a two-car detached garage

The home also includes a fully finished basement with wet bar, theatre, den and rec area.

