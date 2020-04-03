Contact Us
NEW LISTINGS: Bergen County Mansions Hit Real Estate Market

Cecilia Levine
142 Hoover Dr, Cresskill.
142 Hoover Dr, Cresskill.

Several sprawling abodes recently hit Bergen County's real estate market.

Here are five homes that were posted to Zillow in the last 30 days.

Prices range between just around $5 million and $14 million.

25 Burning Hollow Road, Saddle River (19 days on Zillow): Six beds, 10 baths, 9,178 square feet -- listed at $4.98 million.

25 Burning Hollow Road, Saddle River

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

10 Alford Dr., Saddle River (1 day on Zillow): Seven beds, 10 baths, 9,306 square feet -- listed at $ 4.995 million.

10 Alford Dr., Saddle River.

NJMLS

42 Hoover Dr., Cresskill (7 days on Zillow) : Seven beds, 10 baths, 18,000 square feet -- listed at $5.75 million.

142 Hoover Dr, Cresskill.

NJMLS

16 Dogwood Ln., Alpine (20 days on Zillow): Six beds, 10 baths, 14,080 square feet -- listed at $7.495 million.

16 Dogwood Ln., Alpine.

Listed by owner on Zillow

105 Chestnut Ridge Roa d , S addle River (16 days on Zillow): Seven beds, 12 baths, 25,000 square feet -- listed at $13.89 million

105 Chestnut Ridge Road, Saddle River

Listed by owner on Zillow

