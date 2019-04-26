Contact Us
New Lincoln Park Retail Space Available At Former Valero Site

Cecilia Levine
The Corner Shoppes are located on Comly Road in Lincoln Park
The Corner Shoppes are located on Comly Road in Lincoln Park Photo Credit: Vita & Vita Realty Corp.

The site of the former Valero gas station in Lincoln Park will soon be replaced by a brand new retail space.

"The Corner Shoppes" on Comly Road were approved by the LP Planning Board earlier this month. The 8,000-square-foot building opposite Boro Hall has five retail units up for lease, available August and September of this year.

The construction status was listed as "proposed" on the building's listing.

Nearby Lincoln Park Plaza, home to Ace Home Center and Hardware and McDonald's, will be remodeled this summer, listing agent Vita & Vita Reality Corp. said.

