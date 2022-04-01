Contact Us
Maryland House Where NJ Native Linda Tripp Recorded Lewinsky Calls Goes For $523K: Report

Cecilia Levine
Linda Tripp's former Howard County home where she recorded calls with Monica Lewinsky sold for $523,000.
The Maryland home where New Jersey native Linda Tripp recorded phone conversations with Monica Lewinksy in the notorious sex scandal with former President Bill Clinton has sold for $523,000, the New York Post reports.

The Cricket Pass home in Hickory Ridge has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room, powder room, private family suite, and more, the Zillow listing says. It apparently sold in September 2021.

Whistleblower Tripp lived in the house from 1983 until 2000, when media attention drove her out. The recordings from inside the home were key in Clinton's impeachment trials.

Click here for more from the NY Post.

