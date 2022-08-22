Mall Reimagined: Westfield's Garden State Plaza Announces Developer In Upcoming Transformation

The Westfield Garden State Plaza has announced its development partner in its upcoming transformation that will bring luxury apartments and a town green to the Route 17 mall in Paramus.

Mill Creek Residential has partnered with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) ahead of the first phase of a 30-acre, mixed-use vision for the property featuring residences, green spaces, and a restored Sprout Brook, the mall announced Monday, Aug. 22.

Anticipated to break ground in 2024 and slated to open to residents in 2026, the first phase will include the construction of 550 luxury apartment homes that will be integrated with the shopping center via a one-acre "town green" for residents, visitors, and shoppers to enjoy, as well as introduce a "main street" outdoor district featuring restaurants and everyday conveniences and services.

The development is an example of URW’s broader strategy to transform shopping centers into multi-faceted mixed-use lifestyle destinations, while further enhancing their contribution to the economic, social, and cultural vitality of the local communities they serve.

Aligned with this vision, Garden State Plaza will be completely reimagined, with surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center converted into modern luxury units, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center – alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, and community event spaces.

The development will also include significant community and sustainability features such as new parks and green spaces, green building construction, upgraded connectivity to public transportation networks, electric vehicle charging stations, and the restoration of a section of the beloved local Sprout Brook.

One of the world’s premier shopping destinations, Westfield Garden State Plaza is a 2.1-million-square-foot flagship destination anchored by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and AMC Theatres along Route 17 in Paramus.

In addition to being home to the world’s top luxury brands, also it also delivers a dynamic mix of retail, dining, and entertainment with the additions of Eddie V’s, Season’s 52, Pinstripes, Nerf Action Xperience, and more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.