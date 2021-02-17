Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
LOOK INSIDE: 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Home Listed At Nearly $1.4M

Cecilia Levine
"Jersey Shore" cast members gather around the kitchen island in the Manalapan home where "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" was filmed. Photo Credit: MTV screengrab

The house where MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" was filmed has hit the market at nearly $1.4 million.

The cast members stayed in the Manalapan home for three seasons of filming beginning in 2018, the house's Zillow listing says.

The Kinney Road home has 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and is 6,000 square feet.

For $1.399 million, it could be yours.

Pauly D gives a house tour of the roommates' new Manalapan crib.

MTV

Estimated sales range from $899,000 to $1.17 million.

Other amenities include a three-car garage, Olympic-size swimming pool, outdoor patio, a hot tub, balcony, finished basement with walk-out access and more.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

