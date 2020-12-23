LOOK INSIDE: Buzz Aldrin's $1M Montclair Home May Have Pending Offer

The Montclair home where former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin was born and raised is on the market for just more than $1 million.

The home had a pending offer Wednesday morning, according to the Zillow listing. Daily Voice was not immediately able to reach listing agents.

The Princeton Place home has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and is 3,169 square feet.

Built in 1907, the home boasts a large living room and fire place, and a formal dining room with 19-foot ceilings.

Despite the apparent offer, another Montclair man is proposing the home be preserved as a non-profit namesake museum.

Sometime after the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the moon landing, 52-year-old Ilmar Vanderer drafted a 35-page proposal offer, which he has since submitted to several investors.

Many have expressed interest, Vanderer told NJ.com.

