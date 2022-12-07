Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M

A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.

Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listing by agent Robert Cecchini of Keller Williams Shore Properties.

The homes were each designed by the family, with gunite pools (one that's two-tier) overlooking the water.

Some of the luxuries include an outdoor kitchen and bar featured in Industry Magazine, balconies above the second floor, a limestone patio imported from Jerusalem, large Roman columns supporting a second-story catwalk, panoramic views, a quartzite Nicardo honey onyx backsplash in a customized kitchen, commercial appliances, and a private balcony in each of the homes.

In total, the homes span 28,113 square feet, have 23.5 bathrooms, and 16 bedrooms.

