Inside Atlantic County Condo Going For Nearly $7 Million

For $6,999,000 you can land the condo of your dreams, with breathtaking ocean views, in Longport on Absecon Island, according to its Zillow listing.

This fully-furnishings condominium is only three years old and features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms.and a luxurious outdoor shower.

There's a gym with a full sauna and a recreation room with a pool table. If you're tired of the stairs, enjoy an elevator to all three floors.

The high-end custom kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, an oversized island and a butler pantry. The dining area has seating for up to 10, a wet bar and a full-sized, built-in wine refrigerator.

This home comes with high-end furniture and handmade rugs from India.

The Crestron Wireless system controls lighting, shades, and temperature in each room. The TV Sonos controls eight, yes eight, televisions and audio with built-in sound in all rooms.

The exterior of the home highlights stunning ocean and inlet views from three of its five decks. The main deck has a built-in grill for easy outdoor entertaining.

