Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Infant, 1, Struck By Car In Fort Lee
Real Estate

Iconic Hoboken Diner May Be Demolished, Rebuilt As Part Of Development: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The Malibu Diner in Hoboken may be reborn as part of a residential development
The Malibu Diner in Hoboken may be reborn as part of a residential development Photo Credit: Facebook

For generations the Malibu Diner on 14th Street in Hoboken served as its unofficial gateway, especially to those who streamed in from throughout New Jersey to sample the square-mile-city's famed nightlife.

Now, big changes may be afoot for the iconic eatery, which has been in business under various names since the early 1940s.

The owners of the small plot where the diner and a 25-space parking lot now sit have submitted plans to demolish it and replace it with a mixed-use development, Jersey Digs reported Wednesday.

The diner would be "reinstalled" on the ground floor of the development, alongside 1,400 square feet of retail space, according to a proposal submitted to the city's planning board.

The new structure would stand five stories tall and would contain 23 housing units as well as an indoor parking garage.

The planning board last month asked the developers to submit more information before they vote to accept or reject the plan.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.