Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Porch Pirate Pinched After Pilfering Package, Rochelle Park Police Say
Real Estate

Highest-Sold Brownstone In Jersey City Goes For $4.4M (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division
55 Mercer St., Jersey City 55 Mercer St., Jersey City
55 Mercer St., Jersey City Photo Credit: The Sutherlin Group- Luxury Division

The highest-sold brownstone in Jersey City history went for $4.4 million, JerseyDigs reports.

The two-family home at 55 Mercer St. spans 4,523 square feet, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and boasts a backyard with a pool, and gas fireplace. It also has a renovated triplex with an attached garage, exposed brick walls, a spacious kitchen, and more.

The seller was represented by Diana Sutherlin of the Sutherlin Group at Compass and the buyer by Patrick Southern of Coldwell Banker.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing and here for more from JerseyDigs.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.